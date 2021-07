During a stop in Antigonish last week, Liberal leader Iain Rankin said he is hearing a lot of

optimism for the future. After moving though a difficult time with the pandemic, Rankin said this election will be about the economy and the province’s ability to recover.

Rankin said the Liberals will continue to invest in people and work to grow back stronger. He said he appreciated being in Antigonish, adding local candidate Randy Delorey has his support.