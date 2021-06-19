Rankin says Provincial Ferries will remain free of Fees

Premier Iain Rankin has announced the province is permanently removing fees from all intra-provincial ferries to help make transportation more affordable and accessible. Ferry fees were temporarily suspended in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Today’s announcement means that all seven provincial ferries will continue to operate free of charge. They are:
- LaHave, Lunenburg County
- Country Harbour, Guysborough County
- Little Narrows, Victoria County
- Englishtown, Victoria County
- Tancook Islands, Lunenburg County
- Petit Passage, Digby County
- Grand Passage, Digby County
About a million passengers use the ferries each year.