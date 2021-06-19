Rankin says Provincial Ferries will remain free of Fees

Premier Iain Rankin has announced the province is permanently removing fees from all intra-provincial ferries to help make transportation more affordable and accessible. Ferry fees were temporarily suspended in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Today’s announcement means that all seven provincial ferries will continue to operate free of charge. They are:

LaHave, Lunenburg County

Country Harbour, Guysborough County

Little Narrows, Victoria County

Englishtown, Victoria County

Tancook Islands, Lunenburg County

Petit Passage, Digby County

Grand Passage, Digby County

About a million passengers use the ferries each year.