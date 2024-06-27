Rankin School of Nursing at St. FX expands Seats Prioritized for Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian Students

St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing is expanding the number of seats prioritized for Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian students to 15 per cent of admissions offered in any year.

University officials say starting in 2025, 12 seats in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) four year program, seven seats in the BScN Accelerated Option program and six seats in the LPN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing pathway are prioritized for qualified self-identified Mi’kmaw or Indigenous and African Nova Scotian applicants.

There are 13 Mi’kmaq communities and 52 historic African Nova Scotian communities in the province.

The university says the expansion of reserved seats builds on the Success Program for Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotia Students in Nursing introduced this past academic year at St. FX. The Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Fund-Nursing Program Support provided funds for a success program for Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian Students in Nursing.