Rawling sets new school record at a Boston Meet

Third year X-Men track & field distance runner Angus Rawling has set a new StFX record in the 3000m event, racing to a personal best time of 8:08.06 at the

Rawling was the lone StFX runner to travel to the Boston event that featured numerous NCAA contenders. He finished eighth overall in the 3000m race that featured 167 runners. He is currently ranked second in the nation amongst all U SPORTS runners in the event.

The 2017 AUS individual cross country champion, Rawling’s time of 8:08.06 set a new StFX record in the event. The previous record of 8:11.27 was held by Rawling’s current coach, Eric Gillis, a three-time Olympian and StFX Sports Hall of Fame member. Gillis set the record in 2004 at the same Boston event.