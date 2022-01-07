Listen Live
X-Men Football is extremely excited to announce the commitment of Defensive Lineman Jack Stanley. Jack attended Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia. Welcome to the StFX family Jack! #hailandhealth @StFXAthletics
Nova Scotia Reports 1,020 New Cases of COVID-192:50 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia is reporting 1,020 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say more than half of the new infections are in Central Zone with 664. Eastern Zone has 120 new cases, Northern Zone has 104 and Western Zone has 132. There are 36 people in hospital with four in ICU. Since […]
New Glasgow Regional Police charge Two Men with Impaired Dri...8:46 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two motorists with Impaired Driving on New Year’s Day. Police say shortly before 11:30 in the morning on January first, Police charged a 26-year-old Pictou County man with Impaired Driving and Driving without a Valid Drivers License after officers conducted a traffic stop on Stellarton Road. Hours later at […]
Sports Roundup – January 25:48 am | Read Full Article
It was the coldest outdoor game in N-H-L history – and St. Louis came out on top. The Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Jordan Kyrou’s two goals and two assists in the Winter Classic. The official faceoff temperature was -21 degrees Celsius. It was the 33rd modern outdoor game in N-H-L history. The […]