RCMP advise Motorists to Plan Ahead for Staff and Family Parties

the RCMP says they usually see a spike in drunk drivers in December because of staff and family parties. With the holiday season fast approaching, the RCMP is reminding motorists that a cab ride might be the safest way home in December. Cst. Morgan MacPherson ofthe RCMP says they usually see a spike in drunk drivers in December because of staff and family parties.

MacPherson wants to remind motorists that taking a cab can cost as little as five dollars, and help save a life:

MacPherson says that the month of December ends up being their busiest all year for drunk driving offenses, which means the RCMP will be out in full force to prevent any avoidable accidents.