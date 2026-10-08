RCMP Advise Motorists to Slow Down When Approaching Emergency Vehicles on the Side of the Road

It’s a reminder from the RCMP that when motorists encounter emergency vehicles and roadside responders to slow down.

Police say during a recent enforcement initiative in Pictou and Antigonish Counties they found more drivers move over when police, fire or ambulance approach. However, police say too many drivers are missing one aspect; they must also slow down.

Officers stopped 45 drivers; 11 received Move Over tickets, another 10 received Move Over warnings, while two received speeding tickets and 21 more received speeding warnings.

Police say they are encouraged that more drivers are changing lanes when it is safe to do so, but some are sailing past an emergency vehicle at highway speed. Officers say the extra lane creates space, but slowing down gives the person standing on the shoulder of the road a fighting chance if something goes wrong.