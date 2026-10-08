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RCMP Advise Motorists to Slow Down When Approaching Emergency Vehicles on the Side of the Road

Oct 8, 2026 | Local News

It’s a reminder from the RCMP that when motorists encounter emergency vehicles and roadside responders to slow down.
Police say during a recent enforcement initiative in Pictou and Antigonish Counties they found more drivers move over when police, fire or ambulance approach.  However, police say too many drivers are missing one aspect; they must also slow down.
Officers stopped 45 drivers; 11 received Move Over tickets, another 10 received Move Over warnings, while two received speeding tickets and 21 more received speeding warnings.
Police say they are encouraged that more drivers are changing lanes when it is safe to do so, but some are sailing past an emergency vehicle at highway speed.  Officers say the extra lane creates space, but slowing down gives the person standing on the shoulder of the road a fighting chance if something goes wrong.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.