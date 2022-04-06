RCMP Advise Residents to Remain Cautious as Scammers Seek to Obtain Personal Information

With the steady stream of scams coming at residents, Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath is urging people to be vigilant when it comes to sharing personal information.

MacBeath said scammers are usually looking for banking information, social insurance numbers, and credit card numbers, to either steal money or set up fake identification for use on the black market. He says banks will never ask for this information over the phone, and neither will the Canada Revenue Agency or the Government of Canada.

MacBeath said the RCMP will direct residents to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, which collects information on fraud and identity theft.