A man has died in a house fire Tuesday night at Port Shoreham, Guysborough County. RCMP say officers received a call about the blaze on Macpherson Lake Road at 8:35 p-m Tuesday. A 68-year-old man was found dead at the scene. No one else was in the house at the time.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the fire, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.