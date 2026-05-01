RCMP and Other Agencies Searching for Missing Hiker Denise Ann Williams in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

RCMP and supporting agencies are continuing efforts to locate a missing hiker in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

On April 28, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Inverness County District RCMP received a report of a missing person believed to be hiking in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Denise Ann Williams, 62, from Australia was last heard from on April 15 when she indicated she was travelling to Chéticamp. Her rental vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was located at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre near the Acadian Trail head.

Williams is described as 5-foot-4 with greyish blonde, shoulder length hair. She is believed to have been wearing a dark winter jacket, a powder blue toque with “Antarctica” written on it, an orange and blue scarf and glasses.

Search efforts involving DNR Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, multiple Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) teams, Parks Canada, Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications, and EHS Emergency Preparedness and Special Operations (EPSO) began on April 28 and are continuing.