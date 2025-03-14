RCMP and St. FX University Asks Students to Remain Safe This Weekend, Leading up to St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick`s Day on Monday, local RCMP and STFX University are asking students to remain safe during this weekend`s celebrations.

On Saturday, there is a free students union breakfast buffet at Bloomfield Cafe from 9-11 a.m. There is an escape room challenge at Immaculata 202 from 7 to 10 on Saturday.

The university also informed students of closing residences on campus to guests on the 15th, and asked those attending off-campus gatherings to keep in mind they are part of a larger community.

Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said there are prepared for added enforcement over the weekend leading up to St. Patrick`s Day, adding they engaged additional resources.

As for unsanctioned street events, the university stressed the local Nuisance Party By-law outlines responsibilities for everyone, whether they are living off campus or participating in festivities in the town. STFX also reminded students the university`s Code of Conduct applies to off-campus activities, and that organizing, promoting, or participating in these unlicensed events is a violation of the Code.