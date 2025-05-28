RCMP Appeal to the Public for Additional Video As They Continue to Investigate Disappearance of two Pictou County Children

As the missing persons investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan continues, the RCMP is appealing to the public for additional video footage. Police collected hours of video from the areas surrounding Lansdowne Station.

Investigators received and are following up on the more than 355 tips. RCMP officers have also formally interviewed over 50 people, with more interviews planned in the coming days.

Investigative work is ongoing following a large-scale ground and air search that began immediately after the children were reported missing on May 2. Hundreds of searchers, multiple dogs, a variety of drones, an underwater recovery team and several aircraft scoured a heavily wooded 5.5 square kilometre area before search efforts were scaled back on May 7. Additional searches took place on May 8, May 9, May 17 and May 18. Any future searches will be determined based on the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly and Jack, or who has video footage to share with police, is asked to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.