RCMP arrest man in connection a number of property crimes in Pictou County, Colchester County and East Hants

Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a man wanted in relation to multiple offences occurring between September of 2022 and June 2024 in Pictou County, Colchester County, and East Hants.

On June 5, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Aaron Eildert Rice, 28, of Lyons Brook, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie. The arrest was a result of a consolidated effort by Pictou County District RCMP, Colchester County District RCMP, Sipekne’katik RCMP, Halifax Regional RCMP Detachment and East Hants District RCMP.

Rice was first observed in Pictou County on June 5 in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Goffs. Responding officers later located the vehicle travelling southbound on Hwy 102 near Shubenacadie. Officers initiated a traffic stop. Rice then fled the vehicle and was safely arrested after a short foot pursuit. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located and seized a loaded modified shotgun.

Rice is was wanted in relation to multiple property crimes, across the province, and is facing charges related to those incidents as well as the incidents on June 5. The charges include 11 counts of possessing property obtained by crime, 14 counts of theft under $5,000 and six counts of break and enter with intent.

Rice was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 10.