RCMP arrest Man wanted on Warrants from Across the Country

Pictou County RCMP have arrested a man wanted on 12 warrants from across the country. Police picked up the suspect on an investigation of shoplifting from a Pictou business. When police arrived at the scene after 10 Friday night, they learned the suspect had fled the scene in a car. RCMP say they located the man when they were called to a single car crash in the Pine Tree area. The car involved in the crash, a 2000 Jaguar S-Type was stolen from BC and the driver was wanted on a dozen warrants.

61-year-old Gordon John Doughty of Stratford, PEI is charged with Theft Under Five Thousand dollars, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over Five Thousand Dollars and several counts related to the crash.

He was also arrested on 12 outstanding warrrants in connection with over 30 similar charges dating back to 2013 from PEI, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B-C.

Doughty was held in custody over the weekend and was due to appear in Pictou Provincial Court yesterday.