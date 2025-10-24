RCMP Arrest Pictou County man wanted on a Province-Wide Warrant

The RCMP’s Antigonish County Street Crime Enforcement Unit has arrested Jeremy Nickerson, who was wanted on a province-wide warrant.

Police say the 46-year-old Pictou County native was wanted for multiple offences, including weapons related, assault, threats and failing to comply with court conditions. Following his arrest Saturday, he is now facing an additional charge of Resisting Arrest.

Staff Sergeant Kim Hillier, the Antigonish RCMP’s Detachment Commander says the arrest took place after significant investigation by their teams, but it wouldn’t have been possible without support from the public.. Hillier adds the tips and information provided by the Antigonish community were an important factor in the safe arrest.

Nickerson appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court on Thursday and remains in custody pending future court appearances.