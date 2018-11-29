RCMP Arrest Three Men After Man Left Injured in a Pick-Up in Inverness County

RCMP say officers have made arrests in connection with an investigation that began on the side of the road in Inverness County more than two years ago. On June 7th, 2016, Inverness District RCMP responded to a call after a man was found severely injured in a parked pick-up truck on Highway 105 in Glendale. The man was transported by EHS LifeFlight to hospital in critical condition.

Police say their investigation concluded the man was assaulted inside the former Pictou County Gate Keepers Clubhouse in New Glasgow, and taken to the pick-up and left on the side of Highway 105.

RCMP say 48-year-old Donald Melbourn Messenger of Broughton, 45-year-old William Jeffrey Giles of Pictou County and 49-year-old Charles Jardine Hayman of New Glasgow are all charged with Aggravated Assault, Forcible Confiement, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence and Accessory After the Fact. All three were scheduled to appear in court yesterday.