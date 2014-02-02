RCMP Arrest Three People after Receiving ATV Complaints in Antigonish Over the Weekend

Antigonish County District RCMP arrested three people following numerous ATV complaints in Antigonish over the weekend

On Saturday, from 7:42 p.m. to approximately 10:00 p.m., RCMP officers received multiple reports of two ATVs driving aggressively around Antigonish almost hitting pedestrians and vehicles.

Through the investigation, RCMP officers learned that the ATVs were seen riding, without lights on, on the roadway going against traffic, on sidewalks, and in parking lots. Officers attempted to stop the ATVs but the operators didn’t pull over. A pursuit was not initiated in consideration of public safety.

At approximately that evening., officers found the two ATVs as well as a .22 calibre rifle on one of the ATVs outside a residence in Pomquet. The two operators and a passenger were located inside the home and arrested. Their ATVs and the firearm were seized.

RCMP say one of the operators, a 15-year-old youth of Pomquet, is facing charges of flight from a peace office, dangerous operation, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, careless use of a firearm, eight counts under the off-highway vehicles act, and one count under the liquor control act.

The other operator, a 17-year-old youth of West River, faces charges of flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, and eight counts under the off highway vehicles act.

Both youths were released on conditions and are set to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 15.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man of Cloverville, is facing charges under the Off-Highway Vehicles Act and Liquor Control Act.