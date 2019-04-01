RCMP arrest two Motorists on Impaired Driving Charges in Pictou County

Pictou RCMP arrest two men in their forties for impaired driving over the weekend.

On March 30, at around 3:45 p.m., Pictou RCMP received a complaint about an erratic driver. The complain originated from Enfield and the driver continued through Colchester County and into Pictou. RCMP intercepted the vehicle on Highway 104 near Exit 19. Police arrested the 46-year-old driver, who provided breath sample reading three times over the legal limit. The man faces charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. He is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 10.

On March 31, at around 2 a.m., RCMP pulled over a vehicle for driving erratically. Following investigation at the scene, police arrested the 48-year-old driver who faces charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. He is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 24.