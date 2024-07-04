RCMP Arrest Youth in Connection with ATV Crash in Little Judique

Inverness County District RCMP has arrested a youth following an ATV crash in Little Judique.

On Wednesday evening , at approximately 8 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP, fire services, and EHS, responded to a report of an ATV crash on Shore Road. RCMP officers learned that an ATV was travelling on the road when it left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The impact resulted in the passenger being thrown from the vehicle.

The passenger, a 19-year-old Long Point woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver, a Port Hawkesbury youth, did not suffer injuries. While interacting with RCMP officers at the scene, the male youth exhibited signs of impairment and provided breath samples, roadside, into an approved screening device which resulted in a “fail.” He was arrested and transported to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment.

The youth was later released from custody. He will appear in Port Hawkesbury Youth Justice Court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.