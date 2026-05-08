RCMP Ask for the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Person of Interesting following a Suspicious Incident in the Town of Pictou

Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest following a suspicious incident that occurred in Pictou.

On May 6, at approximately 7:50 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who was on School Street earlier in the day. Investigators learned that at 4:30 p.m., two children were approached by a man in a vehicle. The man told the children that their grandmother had sent him to pick them up and then offered them chocolate. When the children declined, the vehicle left the area, travelling toward Faulkland Street.

The man of interest is described as white, in his 40s, with black and grey hair. He had a black-ink tattoo on his left arm and was driving a black truck.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have security camera footage of the area, is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or use the P3 Tips app.