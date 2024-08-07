RCMP Asking Residents to be Aware of Increased Foot and Vehicle Traffic as University Students Return

With the university school year on the way, Antigonish is set to see an influx of students over the next number of week.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath noted training camp for the STFX Football team begins later this week, adding university students will begin trickling back around the same time. He said the campus and town will come alive with the addition of the student population over the next few weeks. With the additional people in the area, MacBeath said residents should be aware of increased foot and vehicular traffic in the area, and things like longer lines at grocery stores.

MacBeath said the RCMP partners with the university, noting there is a campaign underway that is largely led by the STFX about being a good Antigonish resident, neighbour, and Xaverian. He said residents can expect to see RCMP out a lot more often as we get closer to the Labour Day weekend.