RCMP Asks for Public’s Help in finding a Stolen Camper Trailer in Pictou County

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen camper trailer.

At 4:10 AM on August 30, 2021 a person or persons stole a 2019 Bullet Crossfire camper trailer from Stone’s RV on Westville Road, Pictou County. A dark colored pickup truck was seen entering the property and leaving with the trailer. The trailer did not have a license plate attached at the time of the theft.

If you have seen this camper trailer or have any information on who may have taken it, please contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or crimestoppers.ns.ca