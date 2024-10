It’s Halloween and with all the trick-or treaters out and about this evening, RCMP are asking everyone to stay safe.

Antigonish RCMP Constable Kevin Ashley said police are advising motorists to take care, watch their speed, and pay attention to the sides of the road.

Throughout the town of Antigonish, stated Ashley, there will be people stationed at various crosswalks and intersections. It is a partnership between the town, the RCMP, and STFX Athletics.