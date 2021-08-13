Tim Horton's Antigonish
RCMP Believe Car Theft and Break-in in the Antigonish area Connected

Antigonish RCMP are investigating a theft and a break in they believe are connected.

At 1:20 a.m. on August 9, a black Buick Enclave was taken from a car repair operation parking lot on Church Street. The driver of a black Hyundai Elantra pulled into the parking lot, exited the vehicle and walked over to a key drop-off box on the side of the building. The driver was able to gain access to the key drop-off box and stole the keys for the Buick Enclave.

The driver left the area in the Hyundai Elantra and returned a short time later. He exited the

Police photos of suspects police are looking for in the car theft.

Hyundai Elantra and drove away in the Buick Enclave. An unknown passenger drove the Hyundai Elantra away.

The suspect is a white man, over 6-foot tall, medium build, dark or brown hair, with tattoos on his right forearm. The suspect was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants, face mask, and baseball cap.

On August 9 at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to a complaint of a break-in at a gas

Police photos from surveillance cameras of suspects wanted in a theft at a gas station at Nova Landing.

station on Nova Landing in West River. Police learned that a man had broken into the gas station, stole cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets and then left. It is believed that the man used the same black Buick Enclave stolen .

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.