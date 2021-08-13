RCMP Believe Car Theft and Break-in in the Antigonish area Connected

Antigonish RCMP are investigating a theft and a break in they believe are connected.

At 1:20 a.m. on August 9, a black Buick Enclave was taken from a car repair operation parking lot on Church Street. The driver of a black Hyundai Elantra pulled into the parking lot, exited the vehicle and walked over to a key drop-off box on the side of the building. The driver was able to gain access to the key drop-off box and stole the keys for the Buick Enclave.

The driver left the area in the Hyundai Elantra and returned a short time later. He exited the

Hyundai Elantra and drove away in the Buick Enclave. An unknown passenger drove the Hyundai Elantra away.

The suspect is a white man, over 6-foot tall, medium build, dark or brown hair, with tattoos on his right forearm. The suspect was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants, face mask, and baseball cap.

On August 9 at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to a complaint of a break-in at a gas

station on Nova Landing in West River. Police learned that a man had broken into the gas station, stole cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets and then left. It is believed that the man used the same black Buick Enclave stolen .

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.