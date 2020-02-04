RCMP calls to Mulgrave in 2019 Lower than the Year Before

Mulgrave Mayor Ralph Hadley welcomed news that RCMP are less busy in the town lately. At last night’s council meeting, Staff Sgt. David Morin presented statistics from 2019 showing that calls are down in the community. Hadley says the lack of incidents that require RCMP involvement is a good sign for the community, however concerns were raised about an apparent lack of police presence in the town. Sgt. Morin suggested that RCMP could increase visibility by attending more community events. Sgt. Morin was also made aware of the town’s ongoing effort calling for changes to Exit 49 to make it safer for travellers. Morin has offered to write a letter of support to help the town address their concerns.
Rte 421, driver Stephen Langille, serving St Mary's will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
