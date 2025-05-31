RCMP charge a man in Antigonish County with Drug Trafficking

RCMP in Antigonish County say a man has been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking. The charge was laid as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say on Thursday at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Antigonish/Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Pictou County Integrated SCEU and Antigonish County District RCMP officers, located a man outside a restaurant on Main Street in Antigonish who is believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

RCMP say when officers attempted to arrest the man, he fled on foot. Officers ran after the man and he was arrested minutes later a short distance away.

RCMP say officers subsequently searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a quantity of cocaine.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man has been released by police on conditions and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. Additional charges are anticipated.