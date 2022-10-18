RCMP Charge a Third Man in Connection with a Mulgrave Home Invasion

Inverness County District RCMP has charged a third man in relation a home invasion that occurred on Tower Road in Mulgrave.

On October 1st, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Rd. in Mulgrave. RCMP officers learned that a group of men had forced their way into the home and assaulted four people, before fleeing the area. RCMP officers collected evidence at the scene and all four victims were transported to St. Martha’s hospital by ambulance for treatment. Two of the victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two of the victims suffered minor injuries.

On October 5th, police charged Craig Edward Ryan, 51, and Craig Evan Ryan, 23, both of Mulgrave, with a number of offences including assault.

On October 16th, RCMP officers safely arrested Riley Hoben, 23, of Boylston. Hoben was held in custody overnight and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 17, where he was charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, 2 counts of assault, break and enter, and three counts of mischief. He was released by the court on conditions.

All three men will next appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 3st at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP officers are continuing their efforts to identify the remaining men that were involved in the home invasion. Officers continue to ask the public for a copy a video of the incident that is circulating within the community.