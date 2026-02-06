RCMP Charge an Antigonish Man after seizing Cocaine, Drug Paraphernalia and Cash from a Local Residence

The Antigonish-Guysborough RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit seized cocaine and charged an Antigonish man after executing a search warrant.

On January 28, Antigonish-Guysborough RCMP SCEU searched a residence on Highland Drive in Antigonish as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

44-year-old Shabazz Kitiani Drinkwater, also known as “Nasty”, was safely arrested at the residence.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash and a fake Ontario driver’s license bearing Drinkwater’s photo under the name “Danny White.”

The operation was assisted by the Pictou County Integrated SCEU, the Inverness-Richmond SCEU, the Antigonish County District RCMP and the Inverness County District RCMP.

Drinkwater has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Trafficking, and Uttering Forged Documents. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 13.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about illicit drugs or other criminal activity in their community is encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.