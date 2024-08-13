RCMP Charge Antigonish Man on Charges Related to Hate-Motivated Incidents

RCMP has charged a man in connection with hate-motivated incidents in Antigonish.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 69-year-old Daniel Doiron of Antigonish on charges of Causing a Disturbance and Mischief Motivated by Bias, Prejudice or Hate. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on October 16th.

The charges are in connection with two incidents last month. On July 24th, RCMP received a report of a person causing a disturbance to a group in a public park. The incident had occurred the previous day. Officers learned that a man was recording a group of women and children on a mobile device. When a woman in the group asked him to stop, he made threats and comments related to the perceived race and background of the group members. He left on foot and did not follow through on the threats.

On July 28th, officers received a call of mischief at a mosque, also in Antigonish. A man was seen leaving garbage and urine at the entrance to the mosque. Officers believe that the same man was involved with both incidents