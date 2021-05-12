RCMP charge couple in Inverness County under the Province’s Health Protection Act

Inverness County District RCMP have fined two people for violating the province’s Health Protection Act.

RCMP say last Wednesday, May 5th at around 2:35 p.m., police were notified that two people who had recently entered the province were not answering their phone when compliance officers called to check on their self-isolation.

Police went to the home in North East Margaree at 5:45 p.m. and found no one was home. Just over an hour later, RCMP visited the home again, and no one was there.

The next day, shortly before noon, RCMP say officers returned for a third time and found both people were home. Police say officers spoke with them and neither person provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements.

The man and woman were each charged under the Health Protection Act. The ticket carries a fine of $2,42