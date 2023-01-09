RCMP Charge Fox Island Man with Assault and Firearms Charges

Guysborough County District RCMP have laid firearms and assault charges following an investigation in Fox Island.

Police say on January 4th, officers received a report of an assault that had taken place last July, at a Fox Island home on Highway 16. Police learned that a man had assaulted and threatened a woman and was in also illegally in possession of firearms.

On January 6th, RCMP officers searched a home and arrested a man. Police seized three rifles, a shotgun, a pellet gun, ammunition and soft body armour.

A 49-year-old Fox Island man has been released on conditions and will face charges of Assault, Uttering Threats, five counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and five counts of Unsafe Storage of a Firearm.

He will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 1st.