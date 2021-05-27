RCMP Charge Inverness Man With Flight From Police and Dangerous Driving

An Inverness man faces charges of flight from police and dangerous driving.

On May 21, a Cheticamp RCMP member was on patrol on Route 19 in Broad Cove Marsh, and observed a motorcycle they recognized from a previous complaint of flight from police. They activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcycle took off at high speed, and the member lost sight of it. The motorcycle was located shortly afterward at a home in Inverness. The driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested without incident.

Brian Albert Buckles was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on July 26 to face charges of Flight from Police and Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.