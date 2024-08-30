RCMP Charge Man in Connection with a Single Vehicle Crash in Inverness County

On August 17 at approximately 6:35 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP, fire, and EHS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near Riverside Road and Cenotaph Road, West Bay. The passenger was found trapped inside the vehicle. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Responding officers, including Nova Scotia RCMP Police Dog Services, conducted extensive patrols of the area and consulted with Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) in an attempt to locate the driver, identified as Christopher Jeffrey, who was believed to also be injured.

On August 22, Richmond County District RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person in Sampsonville. Officers located Jeffrey, who initially provided a false name. He was safely arrested for Obstructing Justice.

Jeffrey is charged with five offences related to the August 17 crash, including Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance causing Bodily Harm and Failure to Stop After Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm. He is further charged with Wilfully Obstructs a Peace Officer and two counts of Breach of Probation related to his arrest on August 22.

Jeffrey appeared in court and was remanded into custody. He returned to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 26.

Anyone with information about this crash who has not yet talked to police is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App