Pictou District RCMP recently pulled over a vehicle travelling 136km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Three Brooks Road.

Police charged the 19-year-old driver with stunting under the motor vehicle act. Police seized and towed the vehicle and suspended the driver’s license for a week. The fine for stunting is $2422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.