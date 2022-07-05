RCMP charge New Glasgow Man with Possessing and Transmitting Child Pornography

The RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit charged a New Glasgow man with possessing and transmitting child pornography.

On June 15th, the RCMP ICE Unit, assisted by the New Glasgow Regional Police, Pictou County District RCMP, and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit, searched a home in New Glasgow.

Investigators inspected the residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) in December, 2021.

22-year-old Alexander Holmes of New Glasgow was arrested at the home. Holmes faces two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and one count each of Accessing Child Pornography, and Transmitting Child Pornography. Police released Holmes with conditions and he is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 22.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.