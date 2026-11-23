Pictou County District RCMP has charged a man with Attempted Murder, following an incident in Pictou Landing earlier this month.

Police say on Monday, November 2nd, shortly before 5 p-m, officers responded to a report of an altercation between two men outside a residence on Lower Road. Upon arrival, police found two men who both appeared to have serious, non-life-threatening injuries and administered first aid.

Police allege that in the incident, a 37-year-old Trenton man struck the other, a 55-year-old from Pictou Landing with an axe. One man was arrested. Both men were taken to hospital.

Ronald Jordan Dickson has been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder. He appeared in Pictou Provincial Court November 3rd and was released on conditions, pending his next appearance on December 21st. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.