RCMP Charge Six People following a Home Invasion in Waycobah

Inverness County District RCMP have charged six people in connection with a home invasion in Waycobah.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident on Tower Road shortly before 5 am on June 14th. Investigators learned that a 33-year-old man was lured out of his home by a woman and then chased by four men who arrived in a car. The 33-year-old escaped and the four men entered his home.

RCMP charged four people later that day. A fifth was found on the 17th after RCMP in Victoria County were called to a residence in Wagamatcook about a man with a firearm in the house.

46-year-old Lawrence MacCormack, 30-year-old Jody Matthew Googoo, 22-year-old Faith Blossom Bernard, 28-year-old Desmond Herman Bernard, 36-year-old Coady James Isador and 19-year-old Landon Jakob Johnson have all been charged with Robbery with a Firearm, Break and Enter, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Assault with a Weapon. Isador also faces an additional seven charges related to the Wagmatcook incident, including weapons offences, mischief, Assaulting a Police Officer, and Uttering Threats.

MacCormack and Faith Blossom Bernard were released on conditions, while Googoo, Desmond Herman Bernard, and Isadore have been remanded into custody for court appearances next week.

Johnson hasn’t been located by police yet. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers but do not approach him.