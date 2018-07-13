RCMP charge three Ontario men on Theft and Attempted Theft Charges

RCMP say three people were arrested following several incidents of theft and attempted theft in Port Hawkesbury, Inverness, Cheticamp and Ingonish. Police say the alleged incidents occurred Monday and Tuesday.

Charged are Sami Anghel and Ion (Kvec, both 25 and 19-year-old Ion Rostas, all of Scarborough, Ontario. All face two counts of theft under $5,000 and five counts of Attempted Theft.

There were remanded into custody and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Wednesday. All three remain in jail and will return to court on Monday.