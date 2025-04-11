RCMP Charge Two People with Drug Trafficking and Weapons-Related Offences following a Search in a Pictou

Police charged two people with drug trafficking and weapons offences after executing a search warrant in Pictou.

On April 3rd, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Welsford Street as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Police arrested a man and a woman inside the home.

Officers searched the residence and seized a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, a firearm, a machete, mobile devices and tools, which are believed to have been stolen.

Jennifer Anne Stevenson, 40, and Chad Andrew Thomson, 34, both of Pictou are each face numerous charges including possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, three firearms charges, and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Both were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on July 7.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.