Pictou County District RCMP charged a 28 year old woman Thursday in Pictou with failing to isolate under the Health Protection Act.

The woman posted on a social media forum that she had tested positive for COVID-19 but was choosing not to isolate. The investigation revealed that the woman was positive on a rapid test and attended her workplace despite COVID-19 guidelines. The fine for failing to comply with the Act in Nova Scotia is $2422.00 for a first offence.