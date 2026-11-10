Listen Live

Listen Live

RCMP Charges Two Nova Scotia Men, including one in Antigonish in connection with Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Investigations

Nov 10, 2026 | Local News

RCMP charged two Nova Scotia men, including one in Antigonish, following investigations into child sexual abuse and exploitation material offences.

On October 1, the RCMP Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a Halifax area man identified during a Tennessee-based investigation. Investigators learned that the man had posted child sexual abuse and exploitation material online.

Police seized electronic devices and later arrested Brenton E. W. Mitchell, 39, who faces charges related to the making, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

 

During the forensic examination of the seized devices, investigators identified a man in the Antigonish area who had communicated with the Halifax area man regarding the sexual abuse of a child. On November 4, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Antigonish. A 49-year-old man was arrested and electronic evidence was seized.

Gary Kennedy Chisholm faces a charge of Making Arrangements to Commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on December 23. Both investigations are ongoing.

Other Local News Stories

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.