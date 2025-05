A motorist in Pictou County is facing a significant fine after being charged by police for excessive speeding, also known as Stunting.

RCMP say last night, one of its officers pulled over a driver on Highway 106 at Granton after it clocked a car at 202 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre zone.

Police say they issued a ticket to an 18-year-old for Stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 and an automatic seven day license suspension.