RCMP confirm homicide investigation

RCMP confirmed they determined a suspicious death in West Arm Tracadie to be homicide. The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit investigation is ongoing.

On May 21, at approximately 7 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a deceased 42-year-old man located outside on Arthurs Point Lane in West Arm Tracadie. The death was considered suspicious and the major crime unit took lead of the investigation.

On May 26, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service determined that the manner of death was homicide. Evidence collected to date indicates this was a targeted incident and there’s no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information that can support the investigation is asked to call the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or use the P3 Tips app.