RCMP Consider recent Fire in East Tracadie Suspicous

The Antigonish RCMP is investigating a fire in East Tracadie that investigators consider

suspicious.

On September 2nd at 1:22 a.m., the Tracadie Fire Department was called to a fire on Wharf Road in East Tracadie. Police say a travel trailer had caught fire and was destroyed. A nearby building containing 300 lobster traps and two other travel trailers were also damage from the blaze. The estimated damage from the first is approximately $150,000.

Police believe the trailer was targeted. Anyone with information on this incident can call Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. If you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.