RCMP Consider recent Fire in East Tracadie Suspicous

The Antigonish RCMP is investigating a fire in East Tracadie that investigators consider

suspicious.

On September 2nd at 1:22 a.m., the Tracadie Fire Department was called to a fire on Wharf Road in East Tracadie.  Police say a travel trailer had caught fire and was destroyed.  A nearby building containing 300 lobster traps and two other travel trailers were also damage from the blaze.  The estimated damage from the first is approximately $150,000.

Police believe the trailer was targeted.  Anyone with information on this incident can call Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500.  If you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.