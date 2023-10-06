RCMP continue search for missing person

The RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in the search for Derek Kruger, who was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury.

On October 3, 2023, Derek Kruger, 78, was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury. Kruger was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish on September 29. On October 4, Kruger’s red Mazda Miata was located on a logging road in Greenfield, Colchester County.

Ground search and rescue teams have been searching the Greenfield area for the last 3 days in an effort to try and locate Kruger.

Derek Kruger is described as 5-foot-4, with brown hair, wearing glasses and a hearing aid.

RCMP investigators are now asking that anyone, with video surveillance on their property and, who lives along the following roads in Colchester County, to please check their video surveillance systems. Investigators are hopeful that Kruger’s red Mazda Miata or, Kruger himself, may be observed on a video surveillance system in the area. Please contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220 if your video surveillance captured anything that may help the investigation. The specific roads and communities are as follows:

Salmon River Rd., Valley;

Valleydale Rd., Valley;

Valley Rd., Valley;

East Mountain Rd., Manganese Mines;

Old Pictou Rd., Manganese Mines;

Stevens Cross Rd., Riversdale;

Old Greenfield Rd., Valley;

Old Greenfield Rd., Greenfield;

Greenfield Rd., Greenfield;

Riversdale Rd., Riversdale;

Pembroke Rd., Riversdale;

Pembroke Rd., Burnside;

MacKay Rd., Burnside;

Lilyvale Rd., Greenfield.

When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them. We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kruger is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.