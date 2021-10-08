RCMP Continue to Investigate Fatal Hit and Run Vehicle-Pedestrian Collision in Judique

Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred on Hwy. 19 in Judique on October 2. Inverness County District RCMP believe they have identified the vehicle involved as well as the driver and occupants, all of whom are cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is led by the Inverness County District RCMP with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Police are asking the community to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation out of respect for the victim’s family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.