RCMP Continue to look for Pictou County Children Lilly and Jack Sullivan

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit continues to explore all possible scenarios in its efforts to locate Lilly and Jack Sullivan after searches in Lansdowne Station didn’t result in finding human remains.

In late September, Inspector Luke Rettie and his police dog, Narc, as well as Sgt. Dave Whalen and his police dog, Kitt, searched for Lilly and Jack in Lansdowne Station, covering a total area of 40 kilometres. The teams, specially trained in detecting human remains, searched at the property from which the children went missing, along the pipeline and intersecting trails, and in an area where a pink blanket was previously found – all locations where there was the highest probability of finding the children. However, the teams did not locate any remains.

While the searches were occurring, the investigative team in the Northeast Nova MCU continued to assess and follow up on information that has been gleaned from the more than 860 tips received to date, 8060 video files that have been reviewed, and forensic testing that continues.

Investigators urge anyone with information about Lilly and Jack’s whereabouts to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060 or to contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.