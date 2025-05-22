RCMP continue to search for Clues in a Fatal Hit and Run in the Town of Pictou

The Pictou County District RCMP is continuing to investigate the fatal hit and run of 29-year-old Anthony (Tony) Burke in 1985 and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward by releasing a video featuring his story.

On March 27, 1985, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Burke was killed when he was struck by a vehicle near 97 Wellington St. in Pictou. Burke had been at a gathering with friends at a home on Wellington Street. After an altercation in the home, Burke left the residence on foot.

A passing motorist witnessed the incident and attended to Burke, who died of his injuries at the roadside. The witness described a blue car, possibly an AMC Gremlin, as being involved. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and never returned.

Constable Daniel Ronaghan, investigator with the Pictou County District RCMP General Investigative Section, said they are retesting exhibits seized at the time, and are releasing a video in hopes someone will come forward with information.

Anyone with information about Tony Burke’s death is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-5441. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 tips app.