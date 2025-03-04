RCMP Continue to Seek Man in Richmond County, One Year after his Disappearance

One year later, RCMP continue to look for a man reported missing in Richmond County.

29-year-old Cody MacDonald was last seen at a home on Campbell Road in Grande Anse on February 29, 2024. He is described as 5- feet-10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Initially it was believed he was wearing an orange survival suit at the time of his disappearance. However information and evidence gathered suggests he was last seen wearing a grey hat and green fisherman boots.

A multi-day search of the area was conducted in March of last year involving Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, Sydney Ground Search and Rescue, RCMP Dog Services and RCMP Air Services.

Police continue to follow up on numerous tips. At this time, RCMP are seeking information about the hours and days leading up to his disappearance.