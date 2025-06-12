RCMP Continues for Missing Children in Pictou County

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan continues.

More than 11 Nova Scotia RCMP units are working on the missing persons investigation, and are joined by the National Centre of Missing Persons, Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and provincial and municipal police agencies from Nova Scotia and other parts of Canada.

The Nova Scotia RCMP thanked the public for all of the tips, information and video footage that has been provided since Lilly and Jack went missing. Police formally interviewed 54 people, while getting 488 tips, and also extensively searched the property from which the children went missing, including every aspect of the home, grounds, outbuildings and nearby septic systems, wells, mineshafts and culverts.

The information gathered thus far through the investigation, including the ground search and rescue efforts, has not identified new search areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly and Jack is asked to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.